England through to 2020 UEFA Euro Cup quarterfinals after 2-0 home win against Germany

LONDON, June 29. /TASS/. England defeated Germany 2-0 on home soil in the first knock-out stage of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in London on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals of the quadrennial championship.

The goals for England were scored by forward Raheem Sterling (75th minute) and Harry Kane (86th minute).

England is now set to meet the winner of another last 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine, which are playing later on Tuesday night.

The national football team of England will play the winner of that match in Italy’s Rome on July 3.

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021, and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues.

It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.