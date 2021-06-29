Russian Olympic chief says national team’s extended roster for Tokyo Games approved

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. An extended roster of 335 athletes of the Russian national team for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo has been approved, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Tuesday.

"We have approved a roster of the Russian Olympic team for the upcoming Games in Tokyo, which contains 335 athletes," Pozdnyakov said speaking to journalists after the ROC Executive Committee’s meeting earlier in the day.

"Compared to the previous [2016 Summer Olympic] Games, our national team was increased by 50 more people," Pozdnyakov continued. "Our delegation is larger now, and we are waiting for the outcome of our basketball team’s [qualifying] performance to finalize the roster".

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, Japan is ranked 34th globally in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at over 796,820. A total of over 14,700 people have died of the novel coronavirus infection there, while more than 764,910 have recovered from the illness.