Vera Zvonareva moves into 2nd round of Wimbledon

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has powered past Czech Marie Bouzkova in their first-round match at Wimbledon.

Zvonareva, 36, won 7-5, 6-4 after a long break as the match began on Monday but had to be postponed until Tuesday due to rain.

The Russian veteran is ranked 96th in the world and has 12 WTA titles. In 2010, she reached the Wimbledon final, where she lost to Serena Williams. The Russian also made the US Open final later that year.

Bouzkova, 22, is ranked 52nd in the world. Her best Grand Slam result is the second round of the 2019 Wimbledon.

Wimbledon is the third Grand Slam tournament of the season, and the only one played on grass. This year’s edition will run through July 11 and offers more than 40 million euros in prize money. The 2019 champion, Romania’s Simona Halep, could not defend her title as she pulled out of the tournament with an injury. The 2020 edition had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.