Russian track and field authority approves list of athletes for Summer Olympics in Tokyo

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. A task group of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has approved a list of the country’s track and field athletes, eligible to represent their country at the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the federation’s press office announced on Tuesday.

"The Task Group, which I chair, approved yesterday a list of athletes, who might be selected for the Olympic Games, but certain changes were introduced as well," the press service quoted RusAF acting President Irina Privalova as saying in a statement.

"The truth is that not all of our athletes, who meet all requirements of the World Athletics Council and have the required performance standard for the Olympics, have been granted the neutral status [ANA]," she continued.

"We still have some time left before the Russian Olympic Committee [ROC] is scheduled to confirm the final roster of our athletes," Privalova added.

On March 18, the World Athletics Council announced a decision to reinstate "the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) program for clean athletes from Russia". On March 31, the World Athletics Council published a list of guidelines on granting the ANA status to Russian track and field athletes this year.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.