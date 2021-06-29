Russian Biathlon Union allowed to bring back Russian flag colors to its logo

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has greenlighted the return of the Russian flag colors to the logo of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) at world championships, the RBU said in a statement.

At the last world championships in Slovenia, the Russian team was competing as the RBU team without state symbols in compliance with the sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). A special team flag was created for the event, which depicted a monochrome logo of the national federation that excluded the Russian flag colors. The Russian team will be able to use the updated logo already at the 2021 summer world championships, which will be held in the Czech Republic on August 25-29.

"I am glad we managed to defend our position before the beginning of the Olympic season and move away from the impersonal monochrome to the colors of the Russian national flag," RBU President Viktor Maygurov said. "We can consider it our little victory at a time when our athletes are stripped of the opportunity to listen to their anthem and see their flag at major global sports events."

On February 22, the RBU filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to protest excessive restrictions placed by the IBU at the world championships in Slovenia. The Russian Federation had its rights limited in December 2017 after several doping scandals in Russian sports. Russian biathletes can still participate in global events, but the country was stripped of its representatives in the international federation and the right to hold IBU events. Maygurov expects that the country’s full-fledged membership in the international federation can be reinstated at the end of 2022.

In December 2020, CAS settled the dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), ruling that Russian athletes cannot compete under the Russian flag in major sporting events until December 16, 2022. Moreover, the national coat of arms and anthem cannot be used either.