France was beaten by Switzerland in a series of penalty kicks during the Euro 2020

BUCHAREST, June 29. /TASS/. The French team was beaten by Switzerland in a series of penalty kicks during the Euro 2020 Round of 16 in Bucharest.

The match ended 3-3, with goals scored by Switzerland’s Haris Seferovic (15 and 81) and Mario Gavranovic (90). The goals for France were netted by Karim Benzema (57 and 59) and Paul Pogba (75). No goals followed in extra time.

In the quarter-finals Switzerland will take on Spain, which had defeated Croatia 5-3 after extra time on Monday. The match will be held in St. Petersburg on July 2.