Spain defeats Croatia scoring extra-time goals in Euro 2020 Round of 16

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Spain’s team scored extra-time goals defeating Croatia 5-3 in the Euro 2020 Round of 16 during a match in Copenhagen.

Spain and Croatia were at 3-3 after 90 minutes, but then Spain ended up winning 5-3. The goals were netted by Spain’s Pablo Sarabia (38), Cesar Azpilicueta (57) and Ferran Torres (77). Pedri scored an own goal in the 20th minute. Croatia hit back with two goals - Mislav Orsic (85) and Mario Pasalic (90+2).

Alvaro Morata (100) and Mikel Oyarzabal (103) scored extra-time goals to earn Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia in Monday’s match.

Spain booked a place in the quarter-finals where it will face the winner of Tuesday’s match between France and Switzerland.