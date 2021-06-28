Anti-COVID-19 measures in St. Petersburg to remain unchanged for 2020 Euro quarterfinal

ST. PETERSBURG, June 28. /TASS/. Safety measures at the quarterfinals match of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in Russia’s St. Petersburg on July 2 will be maintained at its previous level, including preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the press office of the tournament’s organizing committee in Russia announced to TASS on Monday.

St. Petersburg is gearing up to host a quarterfinal on July 2 between the winners of France-Switzerland and Croatia-Spain matches of the championship’s Last 16 Round.

"We are readying for the match on July 2, and the arena is allowed to be filled at 50-percent capacity," the statement from the press office reads. "Our safety measures will be maintained, and they include the obligatory wearing of masks and maintaining social distance".

New restrictions were introduced in St. Petersburg on June 20 in the wake of a surge in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Russia’s second-largest city. The number of people allowed into the Fan Zone on Konyushennaya Square in St. Petersburg was cut from 5,000 to 3,000, and a theme park near Yubileyny Sports Palace is now allowed to host a maximum of 1,000 guests.

As of today, Russia is ranked 5th globally in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at over 5,472,940. A total of over 133,890 people have died of the novel coronavirus infection there, while more than 4,969,340 have recovered from the illness.

On May 21, a local sports official in St. Petersburg announced plans about opening on July 2 a Fan-Zone on Palace Square to watch UEFA matches. The Russian city initially offered two Fan Zones for the major European football championship, and the main zone was set to be located on Konyushennaya Square while the other one, much smaller, on Palace Square. The municipal authorities later announced a decision to open another Fan Zone, near Yubileyny Sports Palace.

The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, and also served as one of the 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as the home stadium for the Zenit St. Petersburg football club.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021, and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

On April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.

The Russian football team already finished its journey at the European championship ending at the bottom of its Group B with three points after three matches. The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in Russia’s St. Petersburg - and lost to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen on the night of June 21.