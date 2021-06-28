Wimbledon tournament kicks off for 134th time on London’s courts

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The third Grand Slam of the season kicks off on Monday at the grass courts at Wimbledon, London. The British stage is the oldest and most prestigious one in the international tennis calendar.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was not held last year - for the first time since the end of World War II. This year, Wimbledon will be held for the 134th time.

President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev believes that the main intrigue of the upcoming Wimbledon is whether Novak Djokovic will be able to win his third Grand Slam tournament of the season. He has already conquered Australia and France.

"In the upcoming Wimbledon, it is interesting that Djokovic, who has already won two Grand Slam tournaments, can also distinguish himself here," Tarpischev told TASS. "Novak is now the best in the world in terms of technical and tactical actions on the court. He can even win all major tournaments this season," he added.

Wimbledon will be held from June 28 to July 11. The prize fund of the competition will amount to over 40 mln euro. Due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the seating capacity during the initial stages of the tournament will be limited to 50% in the main arenas and 75% in the rest of the courts. It is planned that the semi-final and final matches on the Centre Court will be held with the stands fully seated.