Medvedev's victory in Mallorca important for confidence at Wimbledon - Tarpischev

MOSCOW, June 26. / TASS /. Daniil Medvedev's victory at the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Mallorca will give him confidence before playing at Wimbledon and the Olympics, the President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier, on Saturday, Medvedev beat American Sam Querrey in the final to win the tournament on grass for the first time. Wimbledon is also held on grass courts. "In all components, in all lines, Danya was a little better, especially on the second serve," Tarpishchev said. "The victory is important for confidence, taking into account the upcoming Wimbledon and the Olympics. This victory on the grass is a plus." Medvedev is ranked second in the ATP rankings, winning the 11th title under the auspices of the organization. At the Grand Slam tournaments, Medvedev reached the final twice (at the 2019 US Open and at the 2021 Australian Open). The third Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament of the season will take place in London from June 28 to July 11, with a prize pool of more than € 40 million. The Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8.