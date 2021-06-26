Track and field athlete Shubenkov receives neutral status for international competitions

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian athlete Sergei Shubenkov, participating in the 110 meter hurdles, received a neutral status to participate in international competitions, according to the International Association of Athletics Federations (World Athletics) press service on Saturday.

On March 18, the World Athletics Council returned the Russian athletes the right to compete in international competitions with the condition that they receive neutral status. On May 5, Shubenkov applied for neutral status. The athlete has fulfilled the Olympic standard.

At the Olympics in Tokyo, no more than ten Russian athletes with a neutral status will be able to compete. The coaching staff of the Russian national team is to announce the names of the Olympic athletes on June 28. The Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held from July 23 to August 8.

On June 22, it became known that World Athletics acquitted the Russian athlete in the anti-doping rule violation case. Shubenkov was suspected of using the banned substance acetazolamide.

Shubenkov won the Russian championship with a score of 13.37 seconds. In the semifinals, he set the best result of the season in Europe (13.24).

Shubenkov is 30 years old, he is the world champion (2015) and two-time European champion (2012, 2014). In 2013, the athlete won the European Indoor Championships in 60m hurdles. Shubenkov took part in the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where he took 12th place. He also has two silver medals in neutral status at the World Championships in London (2017) and Qatar (2019).