Russia’s MMA legend Emelianenko set for fight in Moscow on October 23

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. World-renowned MMA (mixed martial arts) heavyweight fighter Fedor Emelianenko of Russia will hold his next fight on October 23 within the frames of the Bellator tournament in Moscow, according to the organization’s press office statement on Friday.

In early April, the decorated Russian MMA fighter announced that he was likely to hold a fight this autumn at the Bellator tournament in Russia.

"Fedor Emelianenko is set to fight in the major fight of the first Bellator tournament in Moscow," the statement reads. "The tournament will be hosted by VTB-Arena. Emelianenko’s opponent and other details of the tournament will be revealed later."

Last August, Emelianenko, nicknamed as ‘The Last Emperor,’ told TASS that he was not thinking about quitting sports and looked for more fights. The Russian fighter said at that time that he viewed the Russian capital of Moscow as the venue for his final bout.

Reached by a TASS correspondent and asked about expectations regarding the upcoming fight, Emelianenko, 44, said he was happy that his next bout would be organized in the Russian capital.

"I am very glad," he said. "Many fans in Russia are looking forward for this fight of my team and my bout as well [in Moscow]."

"I have completely recovered from the novel coronavirus infection and feel better than I ever used to," the Russian fighter added without giving a hint on his next opponent.

Emelianenko currently boasts an official MMA record of 39 wins (15 by KO/TKO; 15 by submission and nine by decision) and six defeats (five by KO/TKO; one by submission).

Bellator chief Scott Cocker announced in early April that Emelianenko’s next opponent may be Junior Dos Santos of Brazil. However, many fighting news web sources suggested Dutch mixed martial arts heavyweight fighter Alistair Overeem as a possible opponent for the Russian.

‘The Last Emperor’ Fedor Emelianenko

During his retirement period, Emelianenko held the post of the Russian MMA Union’s president and had also served from November 2012 as an advisor to then-Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko.

After his comeback in 2015, Emelianenko held seven fights to date, defeating India’s Jaideep Singh, then clinching another victory over Brazil’s Fabio Maldonado. In June 2017 he lost by TKO to US fighter Matt Mitrione. In April 2018, he defeated US heavyweight Frank Mir with a KO win in the first round and in October 2018 he enjoyed a TKO triumph over American fighter Chael Sonnen. In January 2019, he lost by TKO (punches) to Ryan ‘Darth’ Bader of the United States and then knocked out US fighter Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in December 2019.

Born on September 28, 1976 in the town of Rubezhnoye in Ukraine’s southeast, Emelianenko fought his way to the top earning numerous champions titles throughout his career.

He is the MMA Pride Fighting Championships Heavyweight Champion (2003-2007), FIAS World Combat Sambo Championship Heavyweight Champion 2002, 2005, 2007 and Russian Judo Federation National Championship bronze medalist (1998, 1999).

In 2009, the esteemed American sports magazine, Sports Illustrated, named him "the top MMA fighter of the decade".