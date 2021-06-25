Russian tennis star Medvedev through to final match of 2021 ATP Mallorca Championships

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev is in the finals of the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Mallorca Championships after defeating on Friday Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the semifinals round of the tournament.

The tournament’s top-seed Medvedev defeated his Spanish opponent 3-6; 6-3; 6-2 and is now set to face in the final the winner of another semifinals match between Sam Querrey of the United States and Adrian Mannarino of France.

Medvedev, 25, is rated as World No. 2 in the ATP Rankings List, and he is the winner of 10 ATP tournaments. He also played twice in the finals of the Grand Slam tournaments, namely at the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

The 2021 ATP Mallorca Championships is played on outdoor grass courts between June 19 and 26 and offers $783,000 in prize money.