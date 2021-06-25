Putin and Emir of Qatar agree to maintain cooperation on 2022 FIFA World Cup — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held a telephone conversation on Friday discussing preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and they agreed on cooperation in the spheres of the sports, cultural and medical sustainability of the upcoming tournament, the Kremlin’s press office said in a statement .

"An issue of the preparations and organization of the [2022 FIFA] World Cup [in Qatar] was discussed during their talks," the statement reads. "Agreements were reached regarding the practical cooperation in the sports, cultural and medical support of the upcoming championship, in view of Russia’s experience of this tournament’s organization in the past".

The statement also added that Putin thanked the Emir of Qatar for his "personal participation and fruitful work of the Qatari delegation during the 2021 St. Petersburg Economic Forum".

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), organized by the Roscongress Foundation, was held from June 2 to June 5. The international event included forums touching on Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), other discussion panels such as the Healthy Society and Drug Safety forums as well as the SPIEF Junior session. SPIEF-2021 was hosted in a face-to-face mode with all anti-coronavirus measures in effect. TASS was the official photo hosting agency and information partner of the event.

"Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the level of development of the Russian-Qatari cooperation in various spheres and confirmed their drive for its further all-embracing development," the statement added.

Speaking at a plenary session of the 2021 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 4, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said: "Russia had a very successful organization of the world football championship".

The Emir of Qatar said he hoped that "Russia would help Qatar to arrange the [2022 FIFA] World Cup at the same high level".

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also stated that Qatar’s overall preparations in organizing the 2022 FIFA World Cup were going according to schedule.

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022 - Qatar National Day - and with the objective, in principle, of holding the tournament in 28 days.

2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Russia hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2018, which kicked off in Moscow with a remarkable opening show at Luzhniki Stadium on the evening of June 14, 2018 and ended with a spectacular final match, also played at Luzhniki Stadium, where France boldly defeated Croatia 4-2 to win the much-coveted World Cup Trophy.

The championship was organized at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across Russia, namely in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, and Samara.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said after the world championship that Russia had staged "the best World Cup ever". In late December 2018, FIFA announced in its statement that the World Cup in Russia set a new record as far as audiences go in the history of world football championships since over half of the world’s population watched these matches on TV at home, outside their domains or on digital platforms.