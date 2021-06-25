Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova to start 2021 Wimbledon with match against Romania’s Bogdan

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s top female tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is set to play Ana Bogdan of Romania in the opening round of the 2021 Wimbledon tennis tournament, which kicks off in London on Monday.

The women’s first-round draw, held earlier in the day, pits Russia’s tennis players in the following singles matches: Anna Blinkova vs. Timea Babos of Hungary; Daria Kasatkina vs. Patricia Maria Tig of Romania; Yelena Vesnina vs. Martina Trevisan of Italy; Anastasia Potapova vs. Donna Vekic of Croatia; Lyudmila Samsonova vs. Kaia Kanepi of Estonia; Veronika Kudermetova vs. Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland; Varvara Gracheva vs. Petra Martic of Croatia; Svetlana Kuznetsova vs. Lesley Pattinama of the Netherlands; Yekaterina Alexandrova vs. Laura Siegemund of Germany.

Earlier this month, playing at the 2021 French Open, Pavlyuchenkova became the first Russian to advance to a maiden Grand Slam final since 2015, when Maria Sharapova played in the Australian Open final. The Russians have not reached a French Open final since Sharapova in 2014.

The 29-year-old Russian tennis player is currently rated World No. 19 in the WTA (the Women Tennis Association) Rankings and is the winner of 12 WTA tournaments.

The 2021 Wimbledon event is scheduled to run between June 28 and July 11 and offers over 40 million euros ($47.8 million) up for grabs in prize money. The oldest and most prestigious Grand Slam tournament, which was held for the first time in 1877, is played on outdoor grass courts.

Last year, the tournament was canceled as a preventive measure against the global spread of the novel coronavirus.