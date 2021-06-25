Russian tennis star Medvedev to face Germany’s Struff in 2021 Wimbledon opener

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev is set to play against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the opening round of the 2021 Wimbledon tennis tournament, which kicks off in London on Monday.

The men’s first-round draw, held earlier in the day, pits Russia’s tennis players in the following singles matches: Andrey Rublev will play Argentina’s Federico Delbonis, Karen Khachanov will battle Mackenzie McDonald of the United States, and Aslan Karatsev is up against Jeremy Chardy of France.

Medvedev, 25, is rated World No. 2 in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings List and is the winner of 10 ATP tournaments. He has also played twice in two Grand Slam finals, namely the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

The 2021 Wimbledon event is scheduled to run between June 28 and July 11 and offers over 40 million euros ($47.8 million) up for grabs in prize money. The oldest and most prestigious Grand Slam tournament, which was held for the first time in 1877, is played on outdoor grass courts.

Last year, the tournament was canceled as a preventive measure against the global spread of the novel coronavirus.