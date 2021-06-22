Russian football authorities set to evaluate national team’s results at 2020 Euro Cup

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) is set to convene for a session to evaluate the national team’s performance at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, the RFU press office announced in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the press office, national football team’s Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov is also expected to be present at the intended session to sum up the results of the team’s performance at the ongoing European championship.

The statement from Russia’s governing football body comes in the wake of the national football team’s thrashing defeat to Denmark on Monday night, which closed the doors for the team for the knockout stage of the much-anticipated European football championship.

RFU President Alexander Dyukov stated before the start of the championship that the main task for the national squad was to clear the group stage.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told journalists earlier in the day that the ministry and the RFU would thoroughly analyze the national team’s unsuccessful performance at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. "We [the ministry] must team up with the Russian Football Union to analyze jointly the cause of the national team’s unsuccessful performance at the Euro Cup," Matytsin said.

The Russian football team finished at the bottom of its Group B with three points after three matches. The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in Russia’s St. Petersburg - and lost on Monday night to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

On April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.