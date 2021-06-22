Russian Sports Ministry and football authorities to study team’s play at 2020 Euro Cup

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry and the Russian Football Union (RFU) will thoroughly analyze the national team’s unsuccessful performance at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Tuesday.

The statement from the Russian sports minister comes in the wake of the national football team’s thrashing defeat to Denmark on Monday night, which closed the doors for the team for the knockout stage of the much-anticipated European football championship.

"We [the ministry] must team up with the Russian Football Union to analyze jointly the cause of the national team’s unsuccessful performance at the Euro Cup," the ministry’s press office quoted Matytsin as saying.

"It is extremely important to draw the right conclusions following the mistakes and to hold the reformations aimed at the formation of a united and effective system of the mass football, as well as a system of activities on behalf of professional leagues and national teams’ institutions," the minister said.

"The most important priorities in the systems’ chain must be preparations and advanced training of all coaches and an establishment of an open and competitive environment for all players with unbiased selection criteria," Matytsin added.

The Russian football team finished at the bottom of its Group B with three points after three matches. The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland — both matches were played in Russia’s St. Petersburg — and lost on Monday night to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

On April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.