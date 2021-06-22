Football development policy in Russia requires complete revision, says top senator

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. A policy of the football development in Russia requires a thorough revision, Russian Federation Council (the upper house of the parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Tuesday.

Matviyenko’s statement comes in the wake of the Russian national football team’s 1-4 defeat to Denmark in the closing Group B match on Monday night in Copenhagen. Russia’s top senator said she was extremely disappointed with the national team’s thrashing defeat, which closed the doors for the team for the knockout stage of the much-anticipated European football championship.

"The football policy [in Russia] needs a complete revision, this is to my personal opinion," Matviyenko stated. "I am very saddened and disappointed. You either play or stop this embarrassment".

"However, it does not mean that we should turn our backs on the national team and stop rooting for it," she continued.

The speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house said the country needs to start developing children’s football. "We must focus not on the purchase of legionnaires [foreign footballers], but on the development of children’s football, on children’s [football] schools, which will be available for all," Matviyenko said.

The Russian football team finished at the bottom of its Group B with three points after three matches. The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in Russia’s St. Petersburg - and lost on Monday night to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021, and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches, and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.