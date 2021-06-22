Putin’s visit to Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup was not discussed with Infantino — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss with FIFA President Gianni Infantino an opportunity of paying a visit to Qatar to watch matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. —

The Russian leader and the FIFA chief met in the Kremlin on June 21 and discussed a wide range of issues, including the heritage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the next World Cup in Qatar.

"We still do not know about the format of the championship’s organization since the situation [regarding COVID-19] keeps changing, therefore the format of the tournament’s organization will be finalized closer to the start of the [2022 FIFA] World Cup. This is why this this issue was not discussed," Peskov told journalists.

However, the presidential spokesman added that "there will be hardly any difficulties" with a possible visit of Putin to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022 - Qatar National Day - and with the objective, in principle, of holding the tournament in 28 days.