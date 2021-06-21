Belgium beats Finland 2-0 at Euro 2020 match

ST.PETERSBURG, June 22. /TASS/. Belgium beat Finland 2-0 in the match of Euro 2020’s group stage in St. Petersburg on Monday.

Finland’s goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky scored an own-goal in the 74th minute. Belgium's second goal was scored by Romelu Lukaku in the 81st minute. Lukaku's third goal in the 65th minute was disallowed by the VAR a few minutes later for a slight offside position.

Belgium finished top of Group B with nine points.

The St. Petersburg stadium has a capacity of over 68,000 people. However, not more than 34,067 spectators will be able to visit Euro 2020 matches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.