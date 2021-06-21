Denmark defeats Russia, reaches knockout stage at Euro 2020

COPENHAGEN, June 22. /TASS/. Russia was beaten by Denmark 1-4 in the match in Copenhagen on Monday during the third round of Euro 2020's group stage and was unable to make it to the knockout stage.

Russia’s Artem Dzyuba (70) scored from the penalty spot. Alexander Sobolev converted the 11-meter kick. The goals of Mikkel Damsgaard (38), Yussuf Poulsen (59), Andreas Christensen (79) and Joakim Maehle (82) gave Denmark victory over Russia.

Russia secured three points and finished last in Group B. In the first two matches the team of Stanislav Cherchesov in St. Petersburg was defeated by Belgium 0-3 and beat Finland 1-0.

The teams of Finland and Denmark also garnered three points, Denmark came second and Finland was in the third place. Belgium finished top of Group B with nine points.

This is the first time Russia’s football team missed four points in the European championship’s match. Team Russia took part in the final stage of the European championship for the sixth time and failed to advance to the knockout stage for the fifth time. In 2008 Russia sealed a semi-final spot and won a bronze medal.