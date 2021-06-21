Netherlands defeat North Macedonia in Euro Cup 2020 match in Amsterdam

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Netherlands defeated North Macedonia 3:0 during the Euro Cup 2020 match in Amsterdam.

The goals were scored by Memphis Depay, who had his goal at 24th minute, and Georginio Wijnaldum, who scored two, at 51st and 58th minutes of the game. Wijnaldum has already scored three goals during this Euro Cup and shares the first place with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Czechia’s Patrik Schick.

Before the match started, the Dutch team presented North Macedonia’s captain Goran Pandev with a Dutch national team’s t-shirt, decorated with number 122 - the number of matches Pandev played in the North Macedonian national team. On June 20, Pandev announced his retirement from international football; with 38 goals, he is currently North Macedonia’s all-time top scorer.

The Euro Cup will wrap up on July 11. The games are hosted by St. Petersburg, Amsterdam, Baku, Budapest, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, London, Munich, Rome and Seville. Initially, the competition was supposed to take place in 2020, but was postponed for one year over the coronavirus pandemic.