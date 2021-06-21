Austria defeats Ukraine, secures playoff participation at Euro Cup 2020

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Austria defeated Ukraine 1:0 during the Euro Cup 2021 match in Bucharest.

The goal was scored by Christoph Baumgartner at 21st minute of the game. Baumgartner was replaced by Alessandro Schoepf at the 32nd minute. Baumgartner, 21, has become the youngest player to score a goal during this year’s Euro Cup, as well as the youngest Austrian to score a goal at a Euro Cup overall.

The Euro Cup will wrap up on July 11. The games are hosted by St. Petersburg, Amsterdam, Baku, Budapest, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, London, Munich, Rome and Seville. Initially, the competition was supposed to take place in 2020, but was postponed for one year over the coronavirus pandemic.