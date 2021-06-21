Putin and FIFA chief Infantino discuss preparations for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on Monday in Moscow with Gianni Infantino, the president of the world’s governing football body, FIFA, discussing preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"President Putin received Gianni Infantino in the Kremlin. They have exchanged their opinions on the preparations work for the [2022 FIFA] World Cup in Qatar," Peskov told journalists adding that Putin and Infantino also discussed the heritage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Russian presidential spokesman announced earlier in the day that the Russian leader and the FIFA chief were set to discuss a wide range of issues, including the heritage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the next World Cup in Qatar, saying in particular that "the previous country [to host the World Cup] always shares its experience of its tournament organization [with the next host]. Our cooperation with Qatar is at a very good level in this regard."

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022 - Qatar National Day - and with the objective, in principle, of holding the tournament in 28 days.

2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Russia hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2018, which kicked off in Moscow with a remarkable opening show at Luzhniki Stadium on the evening of June 14, 2018 and ended with a spectacular final match, also played at Luzhniki Stadium, where France boldly defeated Croatia 4-2 to win the much-coveted World Cup Trophy.

The championship was organized at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across Russia, namely in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said after the world championship that Russia had staged "the best World Cup ever." In late December 2018, FIFA announced in its statement that the World Cup in Russia set a new record as far as audiences go in the history of world football championships since over half of the world’s population watched these matches on TV at home, outside their domains or on digital platforms.