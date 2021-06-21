Olympic fencing champ Velikaya says glad to be on Russia’s roster for Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s 2016 Olympic Champion in saber fencing Sofya Velikaya told TASS on Monday she was glad to be selected for the national Olympic team despite difficulties preparing for the event and a lack of international tournaments.

The roster of the Russian national fencing team for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo was revealed earlier in the day and 36-year-old Velikaya was on the list of the announced athletes. The Games in Tokyo will be the 4th Olympics in her career.

"The Olympic Games at the age of 36? This is not a challenge, this is the support," she said in an interview with TASS. "The fourth Olympics in my career - I will rather not comment on it."

"I am very glad that I will be traveling to the Olympics despite all the difficulties that emerged in the last year and a half, which was a period without tournaments and without a usual training process," she stated.

"Our country has offered us all conditions for full-fledged preparations for the Games despite all the [anti-COVID] restrictions," Velikaya continued. "There is little time left before the Olympics’ start and our athletes are indeed in a very uneasy situation, which deteriorates daily."

"However, we must muster all of our strength and clear that final milestone as we have been waiting for five years for the Olympic Games," she added.

Besides winning the gold at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, Velikaya is also the two-time silver medalist of the Olympic Games (2012 and 2016), the eight-time world champion and the 14-time European champion. She declared her comeback to sports in 2017 following maternity leave.

Velikaya also serves as a chairman of the Athletes Commission of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, Japan is ranked 34th globally in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at over 785,280. A total of over 14,423 people have died of the novel coronavirus infection there, while more than 750,430 have recovered from the illness.