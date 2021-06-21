Mixed teams of Russian tennis players to be determined at Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian Tennis Federation will pick the pairings of players to compete in the mixed event at the Tokyo Olympics, federation chief Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS.

"We will choose the teams for the mixed doubles only in Tokyo. However, it is supposed that the first pairing will be [Elena] Vesnina and [Aslan] Karatsev and we are leaning towards [Andrey] Rublev and [Veronika] Kudermetova for the second one," he said.

Per earlier reports, Russia will field Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Veronika Kudermetova, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Daria Kasatkina in the women’s singles event, while Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and Aslan Karatsev will seek the gold medal in the men’s singles tournament.

It was decided that the pairings of Vera Zvonareva/Vesnina as well as Kudermetova/Pavlyuchenkova will play the women’s Olympic doubles, while the teams of Rublev/Khachanov and Medvedev/Karatsev will play the men’s doubles tournament.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held between July 23 and August 8, 2021.