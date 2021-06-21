Daniil Medvedev to pair up with Karatsev for Olympic tennis doubles tournament

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian Tennis Federation have determined pairings for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to compete in the doubles tournaments, federation chief Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS.

Per earlier reports, Russia will field Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Veronika Kudermetova, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Daria Kasatkina in the women’s singles event, while Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and Aslan Karatsev will seek the gold medal in the men’s singles tournament.

"It was decided that the pairings of Vera Zvonareva/Elena Vesnina as well as Kudermetova/Pavlyuchenkova will play the women’s Olympic competition, while the teams of Rublev/Khachanov and Medvedev/Karatsev will play the men’s tournament," Tarpishchev said.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held between July 23 and August 8, 2021.