Russian footballers test negative for COVID-19 ahead of UEFA Euro 2020 game with Denmark

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. All members of Russia’s national football team tested negative for novel coronavirus ahead of their Sunday’s game with Denmark, the team’s press service said on Saturday.

The testing was carried out by an UEFA-certified lab.

On Sunday, the Russian team will head to Copenhagen to play in the final round of 2020 UEFA European Football Championship’s group stage.

The Russian football team is now second in its Group B with three points after two matches played. Belgium tops the group with six points, Finland is third with three points. Denmark is at the bottom of the group with no points.

In the closing round of Group B matches on June 21, the Russian team will meet Denmark in Copenhagen and Belgium will take on Finland in St. Petersburg. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 9:00 p.m. local time.

The tournament will end on July 11.