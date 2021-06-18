Croatia-Czechia Euro Cup match ends in 1:1 draw

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Croatian national team ended its Friday Euro Cup match against the Czech Republic at Glasgow’s Hampden Park with a 1:1 draw.

Croatia’s Dejan elbowed Patrik Schick on the 34th minute of the match, which resulted in a penalty, with Shick scoring a goal with his nose still bleeding. Croatia’s Ivan Perisic equalized the score on the 47th minute. Perisic became the first Croatian player to score a goal on four international tournaments in a row.

On the 63rd minute, Moscow Spartak midfielder Alex Kral entered the pitch, preceded by Moscow CSKA midfielder Nikola Vlasic one minute earlier.

The Glasgow stadium can accommodate up to 51,866 people, but only 13,000 people were allowed to attend Euro Cup matches in Scotland due to Covid restrictions.

The Czech Republic is currently leading in the Group D with 4 points. Croatia occupies the third place with one point. The second place is taken by England (3), while the fourth position belongs to Scotland (0). The match between England and Scotland started Friday on 22:00 Moscow time.

This is the second time a Euro Cup match between Croatia and Czechia ends in a draw. During the 2016 Euro Cup, the match ended in a 0:0 draw, with Croatia occupying the first place in its group, and Czechia occupying the fourth one.

The Euro Cup will wrap up on July 11. The games are hosted by St. Petersburg, Amsterdam, Baku, Budapest, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, London, Munich, Rome and Seville. Initially, the competition was supposed to take place in 2020, but was postponed for one year over the coronavirus pandemic.