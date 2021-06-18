Forsberg’s penalty helps Sweden edge out Slovakia in Euro 2020 match in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Sweden clinched a victory over Slovakia 1-0 in a 2nd group stage match of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in St. Petersburg on Friday.

Emil Forsberg scored a penalty in 77th minute. Sweden has ended a run of three matches at the European championship without a goal since a Euro Cup match on June 13, 2016 against Ireland, which finished in a 1-1 draw.

Sweden leads the Group E standings with four points, followed by Slovakia with three points. Spain is ranked third with one point and Poland is at the bottom of the group (0). Spain is scheduled to face Poland on Saturday.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

On April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.