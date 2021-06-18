Japan government experts say Tokyo Olympics should be held without spectators - agency

TOKYO, June 18. /TASS/. Experts of the Japanese government working group tasked with drafting measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus noted that the preferred option is that the Tokyo Olympics be held without spectators in the stands, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

"Holding the competitions without audiences would lead to the lowest risks of the coronavirus spreading across sporting facilities, therefore it is a preferred [option]," the experts said in a statement quoted by Kyodo.

In turn, President of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee Seiko Hashimoto noted that the expert opinion would be taken into account when the committee holds its meeting to deliver its final decision on this issue.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that the rules for conducting sporting events in Japan would also apply to the Tokyo Olympics which means that locals would be cleared to attend the competitions if they comply with several guidelines. Therefore, Suga practically confirmed the reports that emerged in Japanese media outlets.

The Tokyo Olympics were originally supposed to be held between July 24 and August 9, 2020 but had to be postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The games are now scheduled between July 23 and August 8, 2021. On March 20, the organizers announced their decision to not allow foreign fans to attend the competitions.