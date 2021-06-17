Ukraine books 2-1 win over North Macedonia at 2020 UEFA Euro Cup match in Bucharest

BUCHAREST, June 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian national football team defeated North Macedonia on Thursday 2-1 in their 2nd group stage match of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The Ukrainian squad scored two goals in the first half of the match with Andrei Yarmolenko netting a ball in the opponents goal on the 29th minute. His teammate Roman Yaremchuk scored another goal on the 34th minute.

North Macedonia’s midfielder Ezgjan Alioski scored a goal against Ukraine in the 2nd half of the match, netting the ball after his unsuccessful attempt at a penalty shot against the opponents on 57th minute.

The Group C match between Ukraine and North Macedonia was played at the National Arena Bucharest on Thursday afternoon, and saw a reported audience attendance of about 13,900. Due to anti-COVID efforts in place during matches of the European football championship, the 55,600-seat stadium in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was allowed to host only 25% of spectators out of the arena’s total capacity.

The Ukrainian national football team is now 2nd with three points in its Group C of the 2020 Euro Cup following the teams from the Netherlands and Austria, which also pack three points and are set to play against each other later on Thursday. North Macedonia is currently ranked 4th in Group C with zero points.

Ukraine is now set to play its next match against Austria in Bucharest and North Macedonia is scheduled to take on the Dutch squad in Amsterdam. Both matches are scheduled for June 21.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021, and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

On April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.