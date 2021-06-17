World No. 3 Rafael Nadal pulls out from 2021 Wimbledon and Summer Olympics in Tokyo

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. World No. 3 tennis player Rafael Nadal of Spain announced his decision on Thursday to skip the 2021 Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

"I would like to announce my decision against playing at the Wimbledon tournament," the 35-year-old Spanish tennis star stated on his Instagram account. "I’ll be also not playing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo."

"Such decisions are always not easy to make," he continued. "Having assessed my physical shape and after holding talks with my team, I realized that it was the right decision to make if I wanted to extend my sports career, and to keep doing something that makes me happy."

The legendary tennis player added that he had not fully recovered following a difficult stretch this season on clay courts, and his decision to step away poses either a mid- or long-term perspective.

The 2021 Wimbledon is scheduled to run between June 28 and July 11, while the previously postponed Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are slated to be held this year between July 23 and August 8.

Nadal is the winner of 88 ATP [the Association of Tennis Professionals] tournaments in addition to winning 20 Grand Slam Tournaments, which is a record that he currently shares with Switzerland’s Roger Federer. The Spaniard is the winner of 13 French Open Tournaments, four US Open tournaments, two Wimbledon tournaments and one Australian Open.