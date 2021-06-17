Danish football star Eriksen to have ‘heart-starter’ device implanted after cardiac arrest

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Danish football star Christian Eriksen, who sustained a cardiac arrest last weekend during his national side’s 2020 UEFA Euro Cup group stage match against Finland, will undergo surgery to have an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) installed, the Danish national team’s press office announced on Thursday.

On June 12, Finland defeated Denmark 1:0 in their Group B opener of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The match was held in Copenhagen. Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in the closing minutes of the first half. He was given emergency treatment on the field for 15 minutes and then rushed away from the field by medics carrying him on a stretcher. The match was eventually suspended for an hour and a half.

Skysports.com reported on Thursday quoting the Danish national football team’s chief doctor Morten Boesen as saying that: "After Christian [Eriksen] went through different heart examinations, it has been decided that he should have an ICD."

"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances," Boesen continued. "Christian has accepted the solution, and the plan has been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment."

"We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time," he added.

Denmark’s 29-year-old midfielder plays for the Italian football club Inter Milan winning the Serie A title with the club in 2021. Eriksen also played previously for England’s Tottenham FC and Dutch football club Ajax.

Playing for his national Danish football team, Eriksen scored 36 goals in his previous 108 match appearances.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021, and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

On April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship games, citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.