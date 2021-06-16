Wales beats Turkey 2-0 in Group A match of 2020 UEFA Euro Cup

BAKU, June 16. /TASS/. The national football squad of Wales defeated on Wednesday Turkey’s national squad in the Group A stage match of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The first goal in the match was scored by Aaron Ramsey just before halftime. Connor Roberts sealed the victory in added time.

Wales is now first in its Group A with four points after two matches played.

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup match between Wales and Turkey was played in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and was attended by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.