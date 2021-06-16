Russia enjoys first win at 2020 UEFA Euro Cup edging Finland 1-0 in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian national football team defeated on Wednesday the national squad of Finland 1-0 in the group stage match of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The only goal in the match was scored by Russia’s attacking midfielder Alexei Miranchuk, who netted the ball into the upper left corner of the opponents’ goal during the 6-minute added time in the first half of the game.

Speaking to Russian television sports channel Match-TV after the match, Mirnachuk said "We have fulfilled our task, and are now set to move forward".

"This is a tournament, which brings together the best national teams and this is why every moment can be a single one and this is when you have to score," Miranchuk, 25, who also plays for Italy’s Atalanta FC stated.

The Russian national squad suffered a blow to its national roster after team’s defender Mario Fernandes sustained an injury on the 26th minute of the match. The midfielder was carried away from the pitch on stretchers, and was then rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance car. Prior to today’s game against Finland, Mario Fernandes, 30, booked five goals in his 31 match appearances for the Russian national football team.

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup match between Russia and Finland was played today in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg and was attended by 24,540 spectators.

The head coach about the match

Russian national football team’s Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov said speaking after the match: "I am happy with the result of the match, we needed the victory, and we packed it."

"If we speak from the view of our possible scenario, we managed to achieve everything we had planned and blew holes in their [Finland’s] defense," he continued. "We certainly did not execute all of our opportunities because our opponent played well against us tonight."

"The team’s players are good and we are moving forward," Cherchesov said. "We are here to play football, and if someone gets a chance to score, he needs to do it no matter what."

UEFA Euro 2020

The Russian football team is now second in its Group B with three points after two matches played. Belgium tops the group with three points after one match, Finland is now third with three points after two matches, and Denmark is at the bottom of the group with no points after one match played. The Danish team is scheduled to play against Belgium on Thursday in Copenhagen.

In the closing round of Group B matches on June 21, the Russian team will meet Denmark in Copenhagen, and Belgium will take on Finland in St. Petersburg. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 9:00 p.m. local time.