Russian football chief denies media rumors about plans to host 2032 UEFA Euro Cup

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) has never discussed the possibility of Russia hosting the UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Euro Cup in 2032, RFU President Alexander Dyukov told journalists on Wednesday.

On June 11, Alexei Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee Russia-2020, said in an interview with Russia’s Sport-Express daily that Russia was ready to bid and host the 2032 UEFA Euro Cup since it was a logical decision to make.

"The RFU hasn’t made announcements about its intentions to bid for hosting the 2032 UEFA Euro Cup," Dyukov stated. "This issue was not on the RFU agenda."

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021, and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

On April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship games, citing anti-COVID-19 measures.