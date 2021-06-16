Russian Anti-Doping Agency reports 18 violations by athletes of availability rules in May

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) registered 18 violations by national athletes regarding their availability for doping test procedures in May, the agency’s press office announced to TASS on Wednesday.

"Our doping inspectors reported 18 cases of athletes being unavailable for testing in May," the press service stated, adding that a total of 71 athletes being available were reported in January-May, 2021 (12 in January; eight in February, 19 in March, and 14 in April).

In line with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the All-Russia Anti-Doping Regulations, each athlete on the registered testing pool must provide detailed information about his or her whereabouts via the ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System) and ensure availability for doping test procedures.

As of today, five Russian athletes are under suspension for violations of the availability rules.

Earlier this year, RUSADA reported 192 cases of violations on behalf of national athletes concerning their availability for doping test procedures in 2020.

In 2019, RUSADA registered 312 cases of violations by national athletes of availability for doping test procedures. They included 239 cases of missed doping tests and 73 cases on the failure to provide information about the whereabouts.