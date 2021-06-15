Up to 3,000 football fans from Finland are expected at 2020 Euro Cup match in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Between 2,500 and 3,000 football fans from Finland are expected to attend a group stage match of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in Russia’s St. Petersburg between their national team and hosts Russia on June 16, a press service of the Finnish National Team Supporters Association (SMJK) said in a statement for TASS on Tuesday.
"Our estimate is that there will be around 2,500-3,000 fans from Finland tomorrow at the match," the statement reads. "There are some problems, especially with people, who have already had COVID-19 infection and need to get a negative result from the COVID test."
"And it takes some more time at the border because even when you have the negative result from the COVID test, you will need to be tested at the border again," the statement continued.
"Other than that, everything seems to be going fine with the Russian border authorities," according to the Finnish National Team Supporters Association.
The Russian national football team kicked off its 2020 UEFA Euro Cup campaign on June 12 with a 0-3 defeat to Belgium, and is now set to play the rest of its Group B matches against Finland (home on June 16) and Denmark (away on June 21). The Finnish football team started the European championship with 1-0 win over Denmark last week.
2020 UEFA Euro Cup
On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.
The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021, and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as a venue. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.
On April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship’s games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.
The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, and also served as one of the 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as the home stadium for the Zenit St. Petersburg football club.
Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.