Up to 3,000 football fans from Finland are expected at 2020 Euro Cup match in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Between 2,500 and 3,000 football fans from Finland are expected to attend a group stage match of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in Russia’s St. Petersburg between their national team and hosts Russia on June 16, a press service of the Finnish National Team Supporters Association (SMJK) said in a statement for TASS on Tuesday.

"Our estimate is that there will be around 2,500-3,000 fans from Finland tomorrow at the match," the statement reads. "There are some problems, especially with people, who have already had COVID-19 infection and need to get a negative result from the COVID test."

"And it takes some more time at the border because even when you have the negative result from the COVID test, you will need to be tested at the border again," the statement continued.

"Other than that, everything seems to be going fine with the Russian border authorities," according to the Finnish National Team Supporters Association.

The Russian national football team kicked off its 2020 UEFA Euro Cup campaign on June 12 with a 0-3 defeat to Belgium, and is now set to play the rest of its Group B matches against Finland (home on June 16) and Denmark (away on June 21). The Finnish football team started the European championship with 1-0 win over Denmark last week.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021, and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as a venue. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.