Russia’s Rublev wins first ATP match on grass of the season in Halle

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has defeated his compatriot Karen Khachanov in the first round at the ATP Halle Open tournament to win his first grass-court match of the season.

Rublev, seed No. 4, won 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). The Russian will now square off with Australia’s Jordan Thompson for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Rublev, 23, is ranked seventh in the world and has won eight ATP titles. He has reached four Grand Slam quarterfinals but has never made it past the last eight.

Khachanov, 25, is ranked 25th in the world and has four ATP titles. His best Grand Slam result is the 2019 French Open quarterfinal.

The 2021 Halle Open is held between June 14 and 20 and offers 1.3 million euros in prize money. Swiss Roger Federer is the defending champion. Retired Russian tennis player Yevgeny Kafelnikov won the tournament three times (1997, 1998 and 2002).