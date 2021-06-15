Russian defender Zhirkov out of 2020 UEFA Euro Cup due to sustained injury, says coach

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Yury Zhirkov, who plays as a defender for the Russian national football team, will miss the rest of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches due to a sustained injury, Russian team’s Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov told journalists on Tuesday.

Zhirkov, 37, sustained an injury during his team’s 2020 Euro Cup opening group stage match against Belgium last Saturday, and had to be substituted on the 43rd minute of the game.

"If speaking about Zhirkov, I cannot tell you his final diagnosis, but I am afraid that he is out for the rest of the tournament," Cherchesov said addressing a news conference.

The Russian national football team kicked off its 2020 UEFA Euro Cup campaign on June 12 with a 0-3 defeat to Belgium and is now set to play the rest of its Group B matches against Finland (home on June 16) and Denmark (away on June 21).

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.