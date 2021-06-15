RUSADA initiates five cases of suspected anti-doping rules’ violations in May

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has reported five suspected violations of anti-doping regulations among national athletes in May, the agency’s press office announced to TASS on Tuesday.

"We have initiated five cases in May on suspected violations of anti-doping rules," according to the press office.

Early this year, RUSADA stated that it registered 108 suspected violations of anti-doping regulations among national athletes in 2020. In all, the Russian anti-doping body collected 8,294 doping samples in 2020.

According to the World Anti-Doping Code, the names of athletes, who violated the rules, can be made public only after investigations into their cases are closed.

In 2019, RUSADA carried out 9,743 doping inspections collecting 11,316 samples, which was higher of the agency’s earlier announced annual target of 11,000 samples. The agency reported 202 suspected cases of the anti-doping rules violations that year, while the figure for this matter stood at 146 in 2018.