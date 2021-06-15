Putin will not be assessing work of national football team’s head coach — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be giving his assessment of the national football team Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov’s work during the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The president cannot and must not assess the work of the national football team’s head coach, since it is not the prerogative of the president and the presidential administration as well," Peskov said addressing a news conference.
The Russian national football team kicked off its 2020 UEFA Euro Cup campaign on June 12 with a 0-3 defeat to Belgium and is now set to play the rest of its Group B matches against Finland (home on June 16) and Denmark (away on June 21).
Asked whether Putin planned to attend any of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches, which are also hosted by Russia’s St. Petersburg, Peskov said "As of now, there are no plans on his schedule to visit football matches."
Peskov also said commenting on the organization of the major European football tournament’s matches in St. Petersburg under the current COVID-19 situation that "the epidemiological situation is changing rapidly, but measures to curb the infection are in place."
"The necessary measures have been introduced and they will be introduced in the future as well, but certainly in a way not to disrupt this event," he added.
2020 UEFA Euro Cup
On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.
The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021, and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as a venue. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.
On April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship’s games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.
The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, and also served as one of the 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007, and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as the home stadium for the Zenit St. Petersburg football club.
On May 21, a local sports official in St. Petersburg announced plans about opening on July 2 a Fan-Zone on Palace Square to watch matches of the UEFA matches. The Russian city initially offered two Fan Zones for the major European football championship, and the main zone was set to be located on Konyushennaya Square, while the other one, much smaller, on Palace Square. The municipal authorities later announced a decision to open another Fan Zone, near Yubileyny Sports Palace.
Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.