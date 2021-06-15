Putin will not be assessing work of national football team’s head coach — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be giving his assessment of the national football team Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov’s work during the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The president cannot and must not assess the work of the national football team’s head coach, since it is not the prerogative of the president and the presidential administration as well," Peskov said addressing a news conference.

The Russian national football team kicked off its 2020 UEFA Euro Cup campaign on June 12 with a 0-3 defeat to Belgium and is now set to play the rest of its Group B matches against Finland (home on June 16) and Denmark (away on June 21).

Asked whether Putin planned to attend any of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches, which are also hosted by Russia’s St. Petersburg, Peskov said "As of now, there are no plans on his schedule to visit football matches."

Peskov also said commenting on the organization of the major European football tournament’s matches in St. Petersburg under the current COVID-19 situation that "the epidemiological situation is changing rapidly, but measures to curb the infection are in place."

"The necessary measures have been introduced and they will be introduced in the future as well, but certainly in a way not to disrupt this event," he added.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021, and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as a venue. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.