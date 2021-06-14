Danish midfielder Eriksen talks about his health after a heart attack

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Danish national football team midfielder Christian Eriksen feels better after suffering a heart attack at the UEFA Euro 2020 match against Finland, journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter with reference to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Thank you, I won't give up. I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened. I want to say thank you all for what you did for me," Eriksen said.

On Saturday, Finland’s team downed the team from Denmark 1:0 in the first group stage match of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The match was held in Copenhagen.

At the end of the first half, Eriksen collapsed on the pitch. He had been given emergency treatment on the field for 15 minutes and then was carried off on a stretcher. The match was suspended with a 0-0 draw and the football players left the pitch. The player was taken to hospital where his condition stabilized.

The 29-year-old plays as a midfielder for Inter Milan and won the Serie A title with the club in 2021. Earlier, Eriksen had played for Tottenham and Ajax.

In the Danish national team, Eriksen played in 108 matches and scored 36 goals.

The Danish national team after the first round comes third in Group B, without gaining a single point. The first position is occupied by the Belgians (3 points), the second - the Finns (3), the fourth - the Russians (0).

On June 17, the Danes will meet the Belgians in Copenhagen.