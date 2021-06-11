Italy defeats Turkey in UEFA Euro 2020 opening match

ROME, June 12. /TASS/. Italy secured a 3-0 win over Turkey in the opening match of the UEFA Euro Cup in Rome on Friday.

Turkish defender Merih Demiral netted unfortunate own goal in the 53rd minute to open Euro 2020. This is the first time in European Championships’ history when the first goal of the tournament was an own goal. Other goals were scored by Ciro Immobile (the 66th minute) and Lorenzo Insigne (the 79th minute).

Team Italy garnered three scores and topped Group A, which also includes Switzerland and Wales that are due to have their first match in Azerbaijan’s Baku on Saturday. Italy will face Switzerland in Rome, while Turkey will play in Baku with Wales. Both games are due on June 16.

Earlier on Friday, an opening ceremony for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup took place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome ahead of the first match. The stadium was only 25% full (17,659 spectators) due to the coronavirus measures.

Team Italy, which is led by former FC Zenit Saint Petersburg head coach Roberto Mancini, have been unbeaten in their last 28 matches in all competitions.

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host the European championship’s matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

However, on April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship’s games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now set to be staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.