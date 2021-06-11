Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches final of 2021 French Open

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas has reached the final of the 2021 French Open after defeating on Friday Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

In the match, which lasted almost 3 hours and 40 minutes, the 22-year-old Greek player, seeded 5th at the tournament, defeated his 6th-seed opponent from Germany Zverev 6-3; 6-3; 4-6; 6-3.

Reaching the final of the 2021 French Open, Tsitsipas became the youngest player to play in the final of the Grand Slam tournaments since Andy Murray at the 2010 Australian Open and the first tennis player from Greece in history to reach the finals of one of the most prestigious tennis series.

"All I can think of is my roots, where I came from, I came from a really small place outside of Athens," the tournament’s official website quoted Tsitsipas as saying after his win over Zverev. "My dream was to play here, my dream was to play in the big stage of the French Open one day, I would have never thought that I would".

"There were a lot of people today that were raising flags, people cheering me on in Greek, it was very important to have these people around," he said. "It's very important for me to do my job well enough to have recognition back in my country, but not only that, I'm very happy that Greece is part of the tennis community more now".

Tsitsipas is now set to meet the winner of another semifinals encounter between top-seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Spain’s Rafael Nadal, who is the winner of 13 French Open tennis tournaments.

2021 French Open

The French Open tennis tournament first took place in 1891. Since 1928, it has been held at a stadium named after the French pilot Roland Garros, who died in a battle a month before the end of the First World War and a day before his 30th birthday.

The current Grand Slam tournament in Paris is an anniversary one as it is organized for the 125th time this year. This year the tournament offers 17 million euros ($20.8 million) in prize money.

Due to a complicated epidemiological situation in Paris, the daily number of spectators’ attendance at the tournament’s venues was limited to 35% of their total capacity.