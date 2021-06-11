National team of Belgium arrives in Russia’s St. Petersburg for 2020 UEFA Euro Cup

ST. PETERSBURG, June 11. /TASS/. The national football team of Belgium has arrived on Friday in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg for its opening group stage match of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup against the Russian squad.

The aircraft carrying the players of the national team as well as the coaching staff and the team’s assistants landed at Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg on Friday afternoon.

The so-called ‘Red Devils’ squad from Belgium currently tops the list of the international football teams of the world’s governing football body, FIFA. Belgium is set to play matches in St. Petersburg against Russia on June 12, and Finland on June 21.

The world’s top national football team is also set to play against Denmark in the country’s capital of Copenhagen on June 17 as part of the group stage of the most-anticipated football championship in Europe.

The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, and also served as one of the 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007, and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as the home stadium for the Zenit St. Petersburg football club.

On May 21, a local sports official in St. Petersburg announced plans about opening on July 2 a Fan-Zone on Palace Square to watch matches of the UEFA matches. The Russian city initially offered two Fan Zones for the major European football championship, and the main zone was set to be located on Konyushennaya Square while the other one, much smaller, on Palace Square. The municipal authorities later announced a decision to open another Fan Zone, near Yubileyny Sports Palace.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

Russia is set to embark on its journey for the UEFA Euro Cup by playing group stage matches against the national teams of Belgium (home on June 12), Finland (home on June 16) and Denmark (away on June 21).