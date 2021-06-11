National team of Belgium arrives in Russia’s St. Petersburg for 2020 UEFA Euro Cup

ST. PETERSBURG, June 11. /TASS/. The national football team of Belgium has arrived on Friday in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg for its opening group stage match of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup against the Russian squad.
The aircraft carrying the players of the national team as well as the coaching staff and the team’s assistants landed at Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg on Friday afternoon.
The so-called ‘Red Devils’ squad from Belgium currently tops the list of the international football teams of the world’s governing football body, FIFA. Belgium is set to play matches in St. Petersburg against Russia on June 12, and Finland on June 21.
The world’s top national football team is also set to play against Denmark in the country’s capital of Copenhagen on June 17 as part of the group stage of the most-anticipated football championship in Europe.
The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, and also served as one of the 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007, and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as the home stadium for the Zenit St. Petersburg football club.
On May 21, a local sports official in St. Petersburg announced plans about opening on July 2 a Fan-Zone on Palace Square to watch matches of the UEFA matches. The Russian city initially offered two Fan Zones for the major European football championship, and the main zone was set to be located on Konyushennaya Square while the other one, much smaller, on Palace Square. The municipal authorities later announced a decision to open another Fan Zone, near Yubileyny Sports Palace.
2020 UEFA Euro Cup
Russia is set to embark on its journey for the UEFA Euro Cup by playing group stage matches against the national teams of Belgium (home on June 12), Finland (home on June 16) and Denmark (away on June 21).
On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.
The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host the European championship’s matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.
However, on April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship’s games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.
Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now set to be staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.