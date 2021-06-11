New suspected COVID-19 cases in Russian national football squad prevented, says coach

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Russian national football team managed to avoid new COVID-19 cases among the players after team member Andrei Mostovoi was isolated with a suspected novel coronavirus infection, the team’s head coach, Stanislav Cherchesov, said on Friday.

The coaching staff made a decision earlier in the week to isolate Mostovoi after his PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test returned a suspicious result and to summon defender Roman Yevgenyev to replace him.

"With the exception of Mostovoi, the rest of the national team players’ PCR tests for the novel coronavirus returned negative results," Cherchesov said, addressing a news conference ahead of the Russian team’s 2020 UEFA Euro Cup opening match on Saturday.

The press office of the Russian national football team reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 tests of the entire Russian national football team, the coaching staff, and the team’s assistants, collected on June 7 ahead of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, returned negative results.

Russia is set to embark on its journey for the UEFA Euro Cup by playing group stage matches against the national teams of Belgium (home on June 12), Finland (home on June 16), and Denmark (away on June 21).