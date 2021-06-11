Ukrainian Association of Football votes to give official status to nationalistic slogans

KIEV, June 11. /TASS/. The Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) has granted official status to nationalistic slogans ‘Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!’, UAF President Andrei Pavelko announced on his Facebook account on Friday.

On June 10, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) obliged the Ukrainian national team to remove a politically inciteful slogan from its uniforms ahead of the 2020 Euro Cup.

"The UAF Executive Committee has just now unanimously voted — all 45 members — in favor of my proposal and confirmed the national football symbols of Ukraine," Pavelko stated, adding that slogans ‘Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!’ were granted the official status.

The Ukrainian national team’s uniforms for the upcoming championship featured slogans chanted by Ukrainian nationalists namely: ‘Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!’ The uniforms also contained a blurred image outlining Ukraine’s state borders, which include the territories in Donbass and also the territory of Russia’s Crimea.

UEFA said in its statement on Thursday that following a thorough analysis, "this specific combination of the two slogans is deemed to be clearly political in nature, having historic and militaristic significance."

"This specific slogan on the inside of the shirt must therefore be removed for use in UEFA competition matches, in accordance with article 5 of the UEFA Equipment Regulations," according to the statement.

However, the European governing body ruled to maintain its position regarding "the design element on the front of the Ukraine national team shirt."